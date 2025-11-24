8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 132,837 Shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 132,837 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $345,376.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,117,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,623.80. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 17,163 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $42,907.50.

On Wednesday, November 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 338,653 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $951,614.93.

On Monday, November 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,908.00.

On Friday, October 31st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80.

On Tuesday, October 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 7,585 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $28,595.45.

On Thursday, October 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 107,754 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $435,326.16.

On Wednesday, October 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 786,832 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $3,241,747.84.

On Monday, October 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $754,000.00.

On Friday, October 24th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 32,583 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $120,557.10.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPWR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 1,145,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,633. NET Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $554.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $6.00. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NET Power by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NET Power by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NET Power by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in NET Power by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of NET Power by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

