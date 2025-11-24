Michael Embler Sells 20,000 Shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Embler sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,097.40. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 529,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,548. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. NMI had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 55.02%.The firm had revenue of $171.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $4,154,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

