Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells $993,348.06 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $993,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,763.20. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,678,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,183,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

