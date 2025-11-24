Insider Selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 18,930 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $1,377,536.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,893.59. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, John Sheldon Peters sold 3,798 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $278,203.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12.

Lemonade Trading Up 8.7%

Lemonade stock traded up $5.84 on Monday, reaching $73.19. 2,337,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,865. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,279,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 30.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 825,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,145,000 after purchasing an additional 513,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

