Insider Selling: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) CEO Sells 30,888 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 18,918 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.62, for a total value of $10,076,105.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 17,112 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.48, for a total value of $8,598,437.76.

On Thursday, November 20th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 8,582 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.56, for a total value of $4,776,397.92.

On Friday, November 21st, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50.

On Friday, November 21st, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 15,931 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.11, for a total transaction of $8,238,079.41.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $39.54 on Monday, hitting $559.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $611.23 and a 200-day moving average of $472.28. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 15.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

