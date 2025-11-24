Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Chairman Fred Lampropoulos Sells 25,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred Lampropoulos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $2,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,029,955 shares in the company, valued at $89,925,371.05. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.17. 549,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

