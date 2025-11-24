Contrasting BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) & Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services 1.04% 11.61% 3.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aeon Global Health and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 12 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $35.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

This table compares Aeon Global Health and BrightSpring Health Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.56 -$18.06 million $0.61 57.75

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Aeon Global Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

