Global Interactive Technologies (GITS) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “COMP – SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Global Interactive Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Interactive Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors 465 3291 8500 310 2.69

As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Global Interactive Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Interactive Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 -$6.17 million -2.11 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors $15.29 billion $4.15 billion 25.07

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Interactive Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -104.68% -93.94% Global Interactive Technologies Competitors -3.81% 26.26% 7.10%

Volatility and Risk

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Interactive Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 3.15, indicating that their average share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Interactive Technologies rivals beat Global Interactive Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

