Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Up 14.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) traded up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.67. 835,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 240,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Graphite One

Graphite One Price Performance

About Graphite One

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.