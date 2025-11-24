Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 22.4% – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was up 22.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 70.60. Approximately 15,627,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 3,650,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £415.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.99.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

