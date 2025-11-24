Insider Buying: Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Purchases 9,026 Shares of Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 9,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,742.96. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,754.68. This represents a 13.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSE UUU traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 38,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.27. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

Universal Security Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSE:UUU Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

