Insider Buying: Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Purchases 9,026 Shares of Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 9,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,742.96. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,754.68. This represents a 13.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
NYSE UUU traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 38,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.27. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.27.
Universal Security Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.