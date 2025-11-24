Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 293,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,561. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

