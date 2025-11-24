Insider Selling: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $30,065.02 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 821 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $30,065.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,160 shares in the company, valued at $994,599.20. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $99,593.19.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.02. 4,564,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,427. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 177.37 and a beta of 2.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Upstart by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Upstart by 132.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 9,454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

