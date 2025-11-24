James Blackie Sells 4,659 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,692.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 501,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,478.30. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, James Blackie sold 3,012 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $16,806.96.

On Friday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 3,770 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $20,810.40.

On Thursday, September 4th, James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,347.84.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 2,549 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $13,841.07.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Blackie sold 2,314 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $12,958.40.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 917,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,971. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ON24 by 228.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

