Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

BSCT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 508,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,084. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

