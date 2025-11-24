Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

BSCT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 508,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,084. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.