EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 491 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $11,685.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,353.60. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jon Ayotte sold 376 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $9,227.04.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 364,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,047. The firm has a market cap of $892.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 123,728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 866,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in EverQuote by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EverQuote by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 689,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

