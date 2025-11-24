Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 402,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,748. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

