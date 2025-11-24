Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a 5.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. 23,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

