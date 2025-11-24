Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 2.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ BSJU traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.92. 51,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

