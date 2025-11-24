Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 4.5% increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA GOVI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.95. 102,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

