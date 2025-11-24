Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 832467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

