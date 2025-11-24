Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.0 million-$278.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.9 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $6.16 on Monday, reaching $70.01. 2,640,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 291.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. Semtech has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,578.52. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Semtech by 12,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

