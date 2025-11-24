International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 335,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 114,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Lithium Stock Up 14.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

