GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Trading Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.1710. Approximately 2,307,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,810,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTIR. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

