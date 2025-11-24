Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,416 and last traded at GBX 1,418, with a volume of 1382944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450.

GRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,060 to GBX 2,640 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,064.

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,723.04.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,571, for a total value of £116,850.98. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

