ValiRx (LON:VAL) Trading Up 19.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) were up 19.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.27. Approximately 27,125,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 4,917,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22.

The company has a market cap of £992,024.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.54.

ValiRx (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.22) EPS for the quarter. ValiRx had a negative net margin of 20,554.01% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that ValiRx plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About ValiRx

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

