Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.7745, but opened at $8.02. Worley shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 435 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Worley
Worley Trading Down 8.6%
Worley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 267.0%.
Worley Company Profile
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
Further Reading
