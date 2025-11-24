Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 81,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,898 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $5.26.

Bollore Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

About Bollore

(Get Free Report)

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bollore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.