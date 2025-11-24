Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.17 and last traded at $62.8570. Approximately 396,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,027,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Get Stride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRN

Stride Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 410,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,804,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.