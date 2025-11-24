Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QQLV)

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of -0.75.

About Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

