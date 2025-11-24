BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5%
ZWHC stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.16. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.83. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.
About BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
