BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5%

ZWHC stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.16. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.83. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.

About BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of health care and health care related companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The call options are written out of the money and selected based on analyzing the option’s implied volatility.

