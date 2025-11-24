Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 2.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,141. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

