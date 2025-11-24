Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.1150, with a volume of 267180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Immunome during the third quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Immunome by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

