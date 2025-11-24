Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.8750.

Several research firms have commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

