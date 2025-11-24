Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.5750. 184,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 602,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,265. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,880. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 166.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.