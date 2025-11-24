Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Trading 9.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.0750. 418,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,410,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter. Newsmax had a negative return on equity of 255.61% and a negative net margin of 55.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Newsmax during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newsmax in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

