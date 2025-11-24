Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.93, but opened at $50.65. Recruit shares last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands.

Recruit Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.