LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.66. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.7450, with a volume of 1,908,453 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

LexinFintech Stock Up 8.3%

The company has a market cap of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 65.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

