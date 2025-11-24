Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,192,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 994,709 shares.The stock last traded at $18.0310 and had previously closed at $17.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Enviri alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enviri

Enviri Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $574.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Enviri by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Enviri by 11,332.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enviri by 43.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.