Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,192,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 994,709 shares.The stock last traded at $18.0310 and had previously closed at $17.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Enviri
Enviri Stock Performance
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $574.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Enviri by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Enviri by 11,332.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enviri by 43.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.