Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 3,875 shares.The stock last traded at $3.3360 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Woolworths Stock Down 2.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 209.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.