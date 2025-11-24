Insider Selling: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) COO Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) COO Theresa Ellen Cudahy sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 514,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,947.04. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theresa Ellen Cudahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Theresa Ellen Cudahy sold 5,553 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $27,653.94.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.70. 778,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,313. The company has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.80. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -355.56%.

CURI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 385,534 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 143.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 298,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 225.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

