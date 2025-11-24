CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Jonathan Huberman Sells 14,116 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 14,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,210,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,845. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Jonathan Huberman sold 9,291 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $46,455.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Jonathan Huberman sold 25,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jonathan Huberman sold 25,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $113,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jonathan Huberman sold 15,807 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $72,712.20.

On Friday, August 29th, Jonathan Huberman sold 40,057 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,855.93.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Jonathan Huberman sold 96 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $427.20.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Jonathan Huberman sold 16,225 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $72,201.25.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.70. 778,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,313. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -355.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 385,534 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CuriosityStream by 143.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 225.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.