Steven Voskuil Purchases 20,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) Director Steven Voskuil acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,232. This trade represents a 143.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $15.58. 18,349,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $26.00 target price on Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 91.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.