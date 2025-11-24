Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Sells $224,517.96 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Garateix sold 8,334 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $224,517.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,200,806 shares in the company, valued at $32,349,713.64. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE HRTG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.36. 894,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $31.98.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.10. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $212.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2,413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

