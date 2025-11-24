Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $451,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,505,700. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

iRadimed Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.31. 104,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.04. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 26.61%.The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Institutional Trading of iRadimed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iRadimed by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in iRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iRadimed by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in iRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRadimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

