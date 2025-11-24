August Troendle Sells 21,858 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 21,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.18, for a total transaction of $12,943,870.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 833,627 shares in the company, valued at $493,657,236.86. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $26.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $618.49. The stock had a trading volume of 553,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,772. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.67. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $555.00 target price on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

