Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells 596,356 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,035,452.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,279,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,875,118.56. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $3,107,014.76.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $3,399,229.20.

UWM Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 6,552,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,290. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 408.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

