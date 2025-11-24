Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells 8,910 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $88,921.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,059.48. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $9.89. 245,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.09. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

