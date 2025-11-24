Tobin Juvenal Sells 4,693 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) insider Tobin Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $166,976.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,890.10. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

