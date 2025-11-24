Tobin Juvenal Sells 4,693 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Tobin Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $166,976.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,890.10. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

