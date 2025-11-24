Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Director Sells 7,614 Shares

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $801,221.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GVA traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 754,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,739. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

GVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 112.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 96,340.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Granite Construction by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

